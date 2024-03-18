Road closures on M55, M6, M61, A585 and M58 set to cause delays of up to 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Most are expected to cause delays of between 10 to 30 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list shows that six closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

• A585: From midday, May 23, 2023 to 11.59pm April 30, 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout - Traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

• M55: From 8pm September 3, 2023 to 6am March 30, 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M6: From 9pm March 10 2023 to 6am April 27 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 - Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for (Credit: Google)

• M6: From 9.30am November 13, 2023 to 6am March 30, 2024: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 8 to junction 10 - Lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M61: From 9pm March 16 to 5am March 18: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction 8 to junction 9 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M58: From 8am February 26 to 5am March 28: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction 3 - Lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A585: From 8am March 19 to 8pm March 26: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 Mains lane, Some carriageway incursion for SU works (ENW).

• M6: From 9pm March 23 to 5am March 25: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 31 to junction 30 - Carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M6: From 9pm March 25 to 5am March 26: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29 - Lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

• M6: From 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 31 to junction 30 - Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6: From 8am March 23 to 5pm March 29: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to junction 28 - Hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M61: From 8pm March 18 to 6am March 23: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 southbound, Rivington Services to junction 6 - Carriageway closure for structure - new/reconstruction.

• M61: From 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junctions 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M61: From 8.30pm March 21 to 5am March 22: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 9 to junction 9 - Carriageway closure for communications.

• M61: From 9pm March 23 to 5am March 25: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M65: From 8pm March 19 to 5am March 20: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions junction 2 to junction 3 - Lane closure for communications.

• M65: From 9pm March 18 to 5am March 20: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions, junction 4 to junction 3 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.