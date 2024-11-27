Road closures announced for Layton Christmas lights switch on this weekend
Layton community lights switch on will take place this Friday from 5pm until 7pm.
To ensure the safety of those attending Layton Community Lights Switch On Friday 29 November, the following road closures will be in place from 5pm until 7pm.
The event, which is organised by Layton Together Community Group, will feature special guests, over 20 food stalls, choirs, a brass band, a treasure hunt and Blackpool Zoo prize giveaway.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The list is as follows:
Westcliffe Drive – From Lynwood Avenue to Talbot Road/Layton Road.
Layton Road – From Drummond Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.
Talbot Road – From Cameron Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Comedian Steve Royle and former Emmerdale actor Tom Lister switched on the lights last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.