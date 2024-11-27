Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place on for a lights switch on.

Layton community lights switch on will take place this Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas lights switch on. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

To ensure the safety of those attending Layton Community Lights Switch On Friday 29 November, the following road closures will be in place from 5pm until 7pm.

The event, which is organised by Layton Together Community Group, will feature special guests, over 20 food stalls, choirs, a brass band, a treasure hunt and Blackpool Zoo prize giveaway.

Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place in Layton on Friday for the Christmas lights switch on. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The list is as follows:

Westcliffe Drive – From Lynwood Avenue to Talbot Road/Layton Road.

Layton Road – From Drummond Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.

Talbot Road – From Cameron Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Comedian Steve Royle and former Emmerdale actor Tom Lister switched on the lights last year.