Road closures announced for Layton Christmas lights switch on this weekend

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place on for a lights switch on.

Layton community lights switch on will take place this Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas lights switch on.Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas lights switch on.
Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas lights switch on. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

To ensure the safety of those attending Layton Community Lights Switch On Friday 29 November, the following road closures will be in place from 5pm until 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event, which is organised by Layton Together Community Group, will feature special guests, over 20 food stalls, choirs, a brass band, a treasure hunt and Blackpool Zoo prize giveaway.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place in Layton on Friday for the Christmas lights switch on.Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place in Layton on Friday for the Christmas lights switch on.
Blackpool Council have announced a list of road closures that will be put in place in Layton on Friday for the Christmas lights switch on. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The list is as follows:

Westcliffe Drive – From Lynwood Avenue to Talbot Road/Layton Road.

Layton Road – From Drummond Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.

Talbot Road – From Cameron Avenue to Westcliffe Drive.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Comedian Steve Royle and former Emmerdale actor Tom Lister switched on the lights last year.

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice