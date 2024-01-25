The driver of the white Mazda car fled the scene after crashing into a large van in Fleetwood Road at around 1pm on Wednesday (January 24)

A reckless driver fled the scene of a crash in Fleetwood yesterday (Wednesday, January 24).

Police were called to the crash in Fleetwood Road, outside Handy car wash, after a white Mazda hit a large van at around 1pm.

The car then smashed into a bus shelter and a fence before the driver was seen fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Lancashire Police said the driver - who was travelling towards Fleetwood from Thornton - has not been traced. The force said there was no suggestion the car was stolen.

The van driver was not injured in the collision but the condition of the Mazda driver is currently unknown.

Witnesses reported seeing the car speeding recklessly moments before the crash and nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Pat Hesmondhalgh, commenting on Facebook, said: "That car overtook me and was going extremely fast. It was out of control, swerving from side to side.