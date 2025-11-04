Low flying helicopters will be thundering through Lancashire’s skies as a month-long military exercise is launched across the UK.

The exercise - named Pinion Titan - is one of the largest airborne military exercises conducted by UK forces this year.

Several types of helicopters, including the heavy-lift Chinook and two squadrons of Wildcats, will be hovering around the North West over the coming weeks.

The exercise could see up to 10 low-flying helicopters travelling in formation around parts of the UK, operating at any time, day or night. Check out the RAF post below for a preview of what to expect.

The Ministry of Defence says the exercise will take place from Monday, November 3 to Wednesday, December 3.

The exercises will be taking place from Dorset to Edinburgh as part of one of the largest airborne military exercises in Britain this year.