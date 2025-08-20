Preston and Blackpool train chaos as 'major disruption' hits North West rail network - latest updates
Affected services include Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express, leaving passengers stranded at Preston and Blackpool North stations.
National Rail said disruption has been caused by a fault with the signalling system near Wigan North Western, leaving some lines in the region blocked.
Trains running through these station are likely to be being cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with disruption now expected until 3pm this afternoon (August 20).
Services between Liverpool and Scotland will be starting and terminating at Preston. Passengers are advised to board replacement transport between Liverpool and Preston (speak to station staff) or travel via Manchester stations.
Passengers can also travel on Northern or alternative TransPennine Express services between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
National Rail said engineers are on site and are trying to fix the issue.
Northern says if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay