Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a police van in Fleetwood.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision in Princes Way yesterday, with the chopper touching down at Fleetwood Golf Club at around 4.30pm.

Pictures show a police van with serious damage to its front left side, including a punctured tyre. The other vehicle, a silver car, also suffered damage and the driver received treatment at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said two casualties - a police officer and the driver of the other vehicle - were taken to hospital.

It’s not clear at this stage how seriously the pair were injured.

Police taped off the junction with Rossall Grange Lane until 7pm while an investigation took place and the damaged vehicles were recovered.

Lancashire Police was approached for comment.