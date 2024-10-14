Lancashire Police update after M65 crash causes rush hour delays around Blackburn and Darwen
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M65 has reopened following a crash this morning.
The motorway was closed westbound from junction 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) to junction 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton) while emergency services responded.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Traffic has since returned to normal but remains slow eastbound as it passes the scene.
Lancashire Police said the accident was "damage only" and no one was seriously injured.
North West Ambulance Service was approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.