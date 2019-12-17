Police shut untreated road in Blackpool after car overturns on 'severe ice'

Have your say

A road in Blackpool has been closed this morning after a car overturned on the icy surface.



Police shut Mythop Road, between the junctions of Preston New Road and Chain Lane, after the crash early this morning (December 17).

The crash is understood to have happened near the junction with Chain Lane at around 7.40am when the car skidded on ice and flipped over.

Police said the road had not been treated and immediately closed the road out of concern for motorists.

Officers investigating the incident have shared pictures of the crash, and are urging people to drive carefully on untreated roads.

Despite the car overturning and landing in a ditch next to a field, no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

Mythop Road has remained closed after the crash this morning due to severe ice on the untreated road. Pic: Lancashire Police

The incident has been described by Lancashire Police as 'damage-only'.

Mythop Road remains closed this afternoon, with access restricted to Marton Mere visitors and residents from Mythop Village.

Everyone else is advised to use an alternative route until the road reopens later today.

It follows warnings from Lancashire Police this morning after the force was 'inundated' with accidents on the county's roads.

The car flipped after hitting ice on Mythop Road in Blackpool at around 7.40am this morning (December 17). Pic: Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "Good morning folks, we are inundated with road traffic collisions this morning with people not driving to the icy conditions.

"The roads are very slippery and conditions can quickly change.

"Please slow down. Better to be late in this life rather than early in the next."

Mythop Road in Blackpool has been closed between the junctions of Chain Lane and Preston New Road after severe ice on the road led to a crash this morning (December 17). Pic: Google

Blackpool Council said its gritting teams had been out since the early hours of this morning treating the main road network.

But it is urging people to remain cautious whilst driving as there may still be black ice on side roads.