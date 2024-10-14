Lancashire Police shut Squires Gate Lane after two-car crash near Promenade
Emergency services were called to a crash in Squires Gate Lane last night.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene near the junction with the Promenade at 8.37pm.
The collision involved two cars but fortunately, no one was injured. Lancashire Police also confirmed that no one was arrested or reported for driving offences.
A spokesperson for the force told the Gazette: “It was a damage-only collision involving two cars. The call came in at 8.37pm.”
North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.
