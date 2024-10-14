Lancashire Police shut Squires Gate Lane after two-car crash near Promenade

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:16 GMT
Emergency services were called to a crash in Squires Gate Lane last night.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene near the junction with the Promenade at 8.37pm.

The collision involved two cars but fortunately, no one was injured. Lancashire Police also confirmed that no one was arrested or reported for driving offences.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene in Squires Gate Lane, near the junction with the Promenade in Blackpool, at 8.37pm on Sunday (October 13) | Google

A spokesperson for the force told the Gazette: “It was a damage-only collision involving two cars. The call came in at 8.37pm.”

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.

