Drivers reported 'treacherous' driving conditions on the road due to black ice this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

A driver crashed after reportedly hitting black ice in Lytham this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

Police were called to Ballam Road after a car crashed into a hedge near Green Drive Golf Club at around 8.15am.

The scene of the crash in Ballam Road, Lytham this morning (Wednesday, January 17)

Officers closed the road and turned queuing motorists while the driver was checked over and their car recovered. Police said the driver suffered 'minor injuries.

Motorists said the road was 'treacherous' earlier this morning with reports of black ice putting drivers at risk.