Witness appeal launched by police after Fleetwood man died in crash on Blackpool Road in Poulton-le-Fylde

Police are looking for the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque on Blackpool Road.
By Sam Quine
Published 9th Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT
Police are appealing for a potential witness to come forward after a fatal collision that happened in Poulton-le-Fylde last week.

Michael Downing, 33, from Fleetwood, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, February 28th.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died later. 

Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Paying tribute, his family said: “Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and for dash cam and CCTV footage from Blackpool Road around the time of the collision.

In particular we want to hear from the driver of a white car, possibly a Nissan Qashqai or similar, which was in the area at the time of the collision as they may have information which could assist.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0016 of 28th February 2024, or email [email protected].

