Police are appealing for a potential witness to come forward after a fatal collision that happened in Poulton-le-Fylde last week.

Michael Downing, 33, from Fleetwood, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, February 28th.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died later.

Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute, his family said: “Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and for dash cam and CCTV footage from Blackpool Road around the time of the collision.

In particular we want to hear from the driver of a white car, possibly a Nissan Qashqai or similar, which was in the area at the time of the collision as they may have information which could assist.

