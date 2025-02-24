Police have provided an update on a hit and run in Blackpool’s Whitegate Drive at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after she was knocked off an e-scooter shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. She suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital.

The teenager was a pillion passenger on the e-scooter when it was struck by a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback type car, which left the scene without stopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the e-scooter, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs. He was released under investigation.

Police want to speak to a Blackpool driver who swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian, moments before the man was knocked down and killed by another vehicle. | Jay Allen

Lancashire Police said the driver of the white vehicle is still wanted and enquiries are ongoing. The force is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “The driver of the white vehicle is still outstanding and we are appealing to them, or anyone who knows their whereabouts, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.

“He’s been released under investigation. He was the rider of the e-scooter.

“A 16-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“We’re particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback type car, driving in the area around midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also interested in footage from Whitegate Drive, Hornby Road or Mere Road in the moments before or after the collision.

“If you have information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0003 of 23rd February, or emailing [email protected]”