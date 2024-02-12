News you can trust since 1873
Boat owner pulled over by police on M6 near Knutsford

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 11:14 GMT
A driver towing a boat on the M6 was pulled over by police at the weekend.

Officers stopped the driver near junction 18 in Knutsford, Cheshire on Saturday morning.

The boat attracted the attention of passing patrols who spotted the driver struggling to tow it along the motorway, with lorries having to overtake it.

The driver towing the boat was pulled over on the M6 near junction 18 (Knutsford)

The driver was reported for "driving a vehicle for unsuitable purposes". The driver and his boat was led off the motorway to a nearby services where arrangements were made to recover the boat.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers patrolling the M6 J18 spotted a boat which was too big for the towing vehicle and travelling far too slowly on the motorway forcing HGVs to overtake it.

"Driver advised and issued a TOR for driving a vehicle for unsuitable purposes."

