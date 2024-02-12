Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver towing a boat on the M6 was pulled over by police at the weekend.

Officers stopped the driver near junction 18 in Knutsford, Cheshire on Saturday morning.

The boat attracted the attention of passing patrols who spotted the driver struggling to tow it along the motorway, with lorries having to overtake it.

The driver was reported for "driving a vehicle for unsuitable purposes". The driver and his boat was led off the motorway to a nearby services where arrangements were made to recover the boat.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers patrolling the M6 J18 spotted a boat which was too big for the towing vehicle and travelling far too slowly on the motorway forcing HGVs to overtake it.