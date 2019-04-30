Police escort distressed man to safety at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Have your say

A man has been taken to a place of safety by police officers after appearing in a distressed state at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.



Police were called to the amusement park after staff reported concerns for the man's welfare.

Specially trained police officers have led a man to safety after they were alerted by railway staff at Pleasure Beach station.

The man was soon located at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach railway station outside the grounds.

British Transport Police swiftly arrived at the scene and specially trained officers escorted the man to safety.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Blackpool Pleasure Beach at 1.30pm following concern for the welfare of a man.

"Officers attended and a man has now been taken to a place of safety."