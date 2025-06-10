Police close Fleetwood Road at Greenhalgh Junction 3 roundabout on M55 due to crash
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that Fleetwood Road at Greenhalgh has been closed at the Junction 3 roundabout on M55 due to a road traffic collision.
“This will affect traffic coming from the Kirkham direction to go Eastbound on M55. We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.