Police were out and about in Wyre this week doing their speed checks.

Updating the public on their findings, Garstang and Over Wyre Police said that while most motorists adhered to the speed limit, some still fell short.

Some drivers failed the speed test when police carried out checks earlier this week in Wyre | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

They said: “Sadly 3 drivers were found to be speeding when we carried out Community Road Watch ( CRW) in the Wyre area.

“We carry out Community Road Watch following complaints received by the public, to educate drivers about their speed in built-up 20mph areas.”

They added: “We stand out in Hi Viz jackets, have a fully marked up Police Car and we stand out in the open- all to try and be seen better!

“CRW is about slowing people down, being more aware of their speed. We don't fine them - we try to educate the drivers on their speed.”

They added that the drivers would be contacted to help educate them on their speed.