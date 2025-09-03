Police called out to Wyre area after receiving complaints by locals - this is why
Updating the public on their findings, Garstang and Over Wyre Police said that while most motorists adhered to the speed limit, some still fell short.
They said: “Sadly 3 drivers were found to be speeding when we carried out Community Road Watch ( CRW) in the Wyre area.
“We carry out Community Road Watch following complaints received by the public, to educate drivers about their speed in built-up 20mph areas.”
They added: “We stand out in Hi Viz jackets, have a fully marked up Police Car and we stand out in the open- all to try and be seen better!
“CRW is about slowing people down, being more aware of their speed. We don't fine them - we try to educate the drivers on their speed.”
They added that the drivers would be contacted to help educate them on their speed.