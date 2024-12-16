My 'neighbour from hell' posed as the police to stop me parking outside their house

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman’s ‘petty neighbour' posed as police in a bid to stop her parking near his house.

Lytham resident Flori Mi discovered a note ‘from Lancashire Constabulary’ on the windshield of her car after parking a few doors down from her home in South Clifton Street, Lytham.

The ‘police notice’ warned Flori that the road is ‘access only’ and only residents were allowed to park there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fake police note was left on a woman's car by an angry neighbour who was annoyed at finding the car parked on their streetplaceholder image
The fake police note was left on a woman's car by an angry neighbour who was annoyed at finding the car parked on their street | Flori Mi

But Flori wasn’t fooled. She suspected the letter was not from the police at all, but actually the work of a ‘petty neighbour’ whom she had previously had disagreements with over parking on South Clifton Street.

What gave away? Flori said the wording of the letter seemed ‘off’...and it was addressed from ‘Lytham Police Station’, which has been closed for a number of years.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Flori wasn’t fooled. She suspected the letter was not from Lancashire Police at all, but actually the work of a ‘petty neighbour’, whom she had previously had disagreements with over parking on South Clifton Street, Lythamplaceholder image
Flori wasn’t fooled. She suspected the letter was not from Lancashire Police at all, but actually the work of a ‘petty neighbour’, whom she had previously had disagreements with over parking on South Clifton Street, Lytham | Google

Sign up for our free newsletters now

She said her ‘neighbour from hell’ had not recognised her new car and assumed it was a visitor to the town centre who had parked on the narrow access road, reserved from residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flori called Lancashire Police who confirmed the note was not theirs, and said it appeared someone was attempting to impersonate a police officer.

Under Police Act 1996, those convicted of the offence can be sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirefirst personLytham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice