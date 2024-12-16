My 'neighbour from hell' posed as the police to stop me parking outside their house
Lytham resident Flori Mi discovered a note ‘from Lancashire Constabulary’ on the windshield of her car after parking a few doors down from her home in South Clifton Street, Lytham.
The ‘police notice’ warned Flori that the road is ‘access only’ and only residents were allowed to park there.
But Flori wasn’t fooled. She suspected the letter was not from the police at all, but actually the work of a ‘petty neighbour’ whom she had previously had disagreements with over parking on South Clifton Street.
What gave away? Flori said the wording of the letter seemed ‘off’...and it was addressed from ‘Lytham Police Station’, which has been closed for a number of years.
She said her ‘neighbour from hell’ had not recognised her new car and assumed it was a visitor to the town centre who had parked on the narrow access road, reserved from residents.
Flori called Lancashire Police who confirmed the note was not theirs, and said it appeared someone was attempting to impersonate a police officer.
Under Police Act 1996, those convicted of the offence can be sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
