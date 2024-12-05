Cleveleys Esso petrol station in Fleetwood Road shuts for 2 weeks for repairs
The pumps at the Esso garage near Anchorsholme Park in Fleetwood Road have been turned off while repair work takes place.
The SPAR shop will reportedly remain open but the garage will be without fuel until Friday, December 20.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
What work is taking place?
Work is taking place to upgrade the forecourt and replace the pumps which are suffering from rot due to the sea air.
The nearest fuel stations are at Morrisons off Amounderness Way or Esso in Devonshire Road, Bispham village.