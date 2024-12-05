Cleveleys Esso petrol station in Fleetwood Road shuts for 2 weeks for repairs

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Dec 2024
A petrol station in Cleveleys will be without fuel for the next two weeks.

The pumps at the Esso garage near Anchorsholme Park in Fleetwood Road have been turned off while repair work takes place.

The SPAR shop will reportedly remain open but the garage will be without fuel until Friday, December 20.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The SPAR shop will remain open but the pumps at the Esso fuel station will be switched off until December 20 while repairs are made to the pumpsplaceholder image
The SPAR shop will remain open but the pumps at the Esso fuel station will be switched off until December 20 while repairs are made to the pumps

What work is taking place?

Work is taking place to upgrade the forecourt and replace the pumps which are suffering from rot due to the sea air.

The nearest fuel stations are at Morrisons off Amounderness Way or Esso in Devonshire Road, Bispham village.

