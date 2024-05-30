Breaking
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on Devonshire Road in Bispham
A man was taken to hospital with “injuries”.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Bispham.
A Citroen C1 struck a pedestrian on Devonshire Road shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.
Police later confirmed a man was taken to hospital with “injuries”.
The road was closed from the junction of Crawford Avenue to the roundabout with Redbank Road and Bispham Road following the incident.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area following the closure and Blackpool Transport diverted Service 7 (Cleveleys to Blackpool).
The road reopened at around 2.20pm.
