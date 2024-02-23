Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian was struck by a Mercedes-Benz A-Class on Cumberland Avenue, near to its junction with Halton Avenue, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers on Friday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Cumberland Avenue in Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV nearby or was driving in the area and has dashcam footage from around the time are asked to contact police."

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1032 of February 22.