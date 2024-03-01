Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passenger in a wheelchair was injured after a tram driver was forced into an emergency stop in Fleetwood yesterday.

The woman's wheelchair tipped over and she banged her head on the floor, knocking her unconcious at around 11.40am.

Passengers reported that a taxi allegedly pulled in front of the tram near Lord Street, forcing the tram driver to apply the emegrency brake.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured woman was stretchered off the tram and into an ambulance.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not thought to be serious, said North West Ambulance Service.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to a patient who required medical assistance on a tram near Lord Street, Fleetwood, following a call at 11.40am.

"A patient was taken to the hospital to receive further treatment."