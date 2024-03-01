News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Woman taken to hospital after incident on board Blackpool Transport tram in Fleetwood

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A passenger in a wheelchair was injured after a tram driver was forced into an emergency stop in Fleetwood yesterday.

The woman's wheelchair tipped over and she banged her head on the floor, knocking her unconcious at around 11.40am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers reported that a taxi allegedly pulled in front of the tram near Lord Street, forcing the tram driver to apply the emegrency brake.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured woman was stretchered off the tram and into an ambulance.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Ambulance crews were called to the scene near Lord Street in Fleetwood and the injured woman was stretchered off the tram and taken to hospitalAmbulance crews were called to the scene near Lord Street in Fleetwood and the injured woman was stretchered off the tram and taken to hospital
Ambulance crews were called to the scene near Lord Street in Fleetwood and the injured woman was stretchered off the tram and taken to hospital

She was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not thought to be serious, said North West Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to a patient who required medical assistance on a tram near Lord Street, Fleetwood, following a call at 11.40am.

"A patient was taken to the hospital to receive further treatment."

Blackpool Transport were approached for comment.

Related topics:TramFleetwoodLord Street