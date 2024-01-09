Park road closed by emergency services as several fire engines respond to incident
A section of a busy road in Blackpool was closed as emergency services responded to an incident.
Park Road was closed near the junction with Church Street at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday (January 9).
Several fire engines and police vehicles attended the incident, with residents diverted away from the scene.
Residents reported firefighters used a basket crane to rescue a resident from the third floor of the property.
Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was being led by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
The Service 3 bus (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) was rerouted following the road closure.
A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Due to part of Park Road being closed Service 3 are having to divert via - Hornby Rd - Whitegate Dr - Church Rd .
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
Congestion was building in the area following the road closure.
LFRS and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.