Park road closed by emergency services as several fire engines respond to incident

A section of a busy road in Blackpool was closed as emergency services responded to an incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Park Road was closed near the junction with Church Street at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday (January 9).

Several fire engines and police vehicles attended the incident, with residents diverted away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents reported firefighters used a basket crane to rescue a resident from the third floor of the property.

Several fire engines responded to an incident on Park Road in Blackpool (Credit: Alessio Zinna)

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was being led by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Service 3 bus (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) was rerouted following the road closure.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Due to part of Park Road being closed Service 3 are having to divert via - Hornby Rd - Whitegate Dr - Church Rd .

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Congestion was building in the area following the road closure.