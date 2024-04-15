Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car smashed into a recently refurbished toilet block in Garstang at the weekend.

The public loos off the High Street were left in ruins after the car ploughed through its brick walls at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Pictures from the wreck show the car buried beneath a heap of bricks and a gaping hole left in the building.

The scene of the crash at the public toilets in Garstang High Street on Saturday

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police. No one was arrested, added the force.

It’s not known whether anyone was using the facilities at the time.

Fire crews were called to the scene and used stabilising equipment to make the building safe.