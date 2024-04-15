Garstang High Street crash sees car smash into newly refurbished toilet block

Pictures from the wreck show the car buried beneath a heap of bricks and a gaping hole left in the toilet block...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A car smashed into a recently refurbished toilet block in Garstang at the weekend.

The public loos off the High Street were left in ruins after the car ploughed through its brick walls at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures from the wreck show the car buried beneath a heap of bricks and a gaping hole left in the building.

The scene of the crash at the public toilets in Garstang High Street on SaturdayThe scene of the crash at the public toilets in Garstang High Street on Saturday
The scene of the crash at the public toilets in Garstang High Street on Saturday

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police. No one was arrested, added the force.

It’s not known whether anyone was using the facilities at the time.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire crews were called to the scene and used stabilising equipment to make the building safe.

The toilet block, operated by Wyre Council, was refurbished last summer and officially opened in a special ceremony by BBC Lancashire radio hosts Graham Liver and Leanne Bayes.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceWyre CouncilBBCLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.