The Northern Belle, a 1930s Pullman-style train that was once part of the iconic Orient Express organisation, will be hauled by a historic steam locomotive called Tangmere.

And the 200 people on board will be served a three-course brunch on the outward journey in the morning followed by a caviar and a lavish six-course banquet on the way home in the evening.

They will choose from a menu devised by top chef Brian Clark who has prepared dinner for Royalty as well as for showbiz stars like Madonna and Rod Stewart.

There is even a band and a wandering magician to entertain pampered passengers as they sip some of the finest wines and champagne.

Top actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Gerand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Spectacular Railway Journeys” programme.

And it regularly features in lists of the world’s top trains.

But although it operates from stations all over Britain, this trip over the Settle-Carlisle line will be its only visit to Leyland this year.

Passengers, who are paying £695 for a ticket which includes brunch and dinner, will board over a red carpet laid across the station platform before being handed their first glass of champagne.

A spokesman said: “We like to think we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.

“This will be a trip they remember all their lives, especially being hauled by a vintage steam locomotive through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular Ribblehead Viaduct.”

The train will depart Manchester Victoria at 8.45am on Saturday, March 29, before picking up more passengers at Wigan North Western at 9.30 and Leyland at 9.45.

It is due to arrive back at Victoria at 7.30pm, Wigan at 8.15 and Leyland at 8.35.

For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

