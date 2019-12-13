Northern Rail 'elves' give Blackpool station a festive new name for the Christmas period

A Fylde coast station has been renamed in an effort to spread a little festive cheer.

Northern renamed Blackpool North station Blackpool North Pole, one of four on the Northern network to get a seasonal makeover.

But there was more than Yultide merriment behind the changes to Northern’s stations. The new names reflected donations made by Northern to charities in the local communities.

Donna’s Dream House in Blackpool was chosen as Northern’s Christmas charity in the town and staff were visited by Santa’s helpers who handed over the donation. The charity is a locally based trust, providing free holiday experiences for children and teenagers with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern said: “Christmas is a great time of the year – and there really is no better time to give something back to the communities we serve and are part of.

“Donna’s Dream House does fantastic work in giving memorable holidays to extremely ill young people and I’m delighted we have been able to support their efforts.”

Donna’s Dream House chairman of trustees, Len Curtis MBE, said: “We are delighted that Northern staff at Blackpool North station have nominated us to receive this helpful donation. Donna’s Dream House enables a great deal of terminally ill children to enjoy a holiday in the local area. The proceeds from this donation will help us improve our facilities to ensure we continue to provide a pleasurable experience.”

As well as making the charitable donation, Northern ‘elves’ will be out and about in Blackpool (and across the network) in the run-up to the ‘big day’ to spread a little more Christmas cheer – with festive treats on offer for customers of all ages.