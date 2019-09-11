‘No need for a ban... just sense’ - Your say on calls for a ban on cars parking on pavements

MPs have called for a nationwide ban on cars parking on the pavement.

The Commons’ Transport Committee has called for a new law and an awareness campaign on the impact it has, especially for those with mobility or visual impairments.

MPs have called for a nationwide ban on cars parking on the pavement.

The Department for Transport said it had concluded a review into the issue and would be announcing its next steps “over the coming months”.

But the committee said government action had “been slow”.

Its chair, Labour MP Lilian Greenwood, said: “A couple of years ago a young wheelchair user came to one of my coffee mornings... asking me to do something about pavement parking because it stopped him getting round his own neighbourhood.”

Here are some of your comments:

"I understand pain for the pedestrians but not all our streets are wide enough for parked cars on the road and passing traffic."

Nadya Rogers

"What happened to people being able to use their judgement and commonsense? A huge part of driving is about using you personal judgement."

Sam Hammond

"There are several issues to consider and not really a satisfactory solution. Many roads are too narrow. Emergency vehicles need access at all times. There is also the consideration of disabled people’s safety, cyclists and prams. It’s not just parking outside your home if you do not have a driveway, but also when you use your car to go somewhere, it needs to be parked. This will also affect house values if there is nowhere to park.

"I think we are all aware of the issues and that some people Park responsibility which means that we need to make changes. Just what is the right change that is best for all users."

Rosina Twinklecake

"On my street if we didn’t park on a kerb you’d only get a small car through never mind vital services such as a fire engine or ambulance and there’s plenty of room on the other side where no one parks to walk with prams etc!!"

Jade Maxine

"Well the’rey stupid as sometimes partly parking on payment leaving room for pedestrians and scooters is the only way on some roads allowing room for emergency services not well thought through. Maybe council should stipulate new builds and conversions must have ample parking of road for amount of flats. And if people used driveways and garages may not be such a problem."

Marcus Jerome

"There doesn’t need to be a ban as it’s not practical for a lot of streets . All we need is people to show a bit of consideration for others when parking."

Louise Dinnen

"All people who moaning about 2 wheels on kerb need to make a very important choice. do you desire a wider path or do you desire delivery vans,police, fire and ambulance to be able to get to your property. as in 90% of the streets there is NOTHING that can be done to widen the roads so as to leave enough space."

Dave J Simon