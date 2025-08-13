A new one-way system is set to be introduced on a street in St. Annes as part of an ongoing revamp of the town centre.

The change will restrict the flow of traffic on St. Annes Road West between its junctions with North Promenade and Clifton Drive North.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles will be permitted to travel from the prom towards the main shopping area – but not in the opposite direction.

Traffic will no longer be able to travel from the town centre towards the promenade along this stretch of St. Annes Road West | National World

The move is a feature of the Pier Link project, the Fylde Council scheme to better connect the seafront and the town centre for pedestrians.

As a roads-related change, the one-way system will be implemented by Lancashire County Council – in its capacity as the highways authority – which is currently asking the public for their thoughts on the proposal in a consultation.

The overhaul will see the footpath widened on the northern side of St. Annes Road West, in order to create what County Hall describes as “an inviting and pedestrian-friendly environment… between the Promenade and Clifton Drive North”. New planting and a seating area will also be introduced.

One of the footpaths on St. Annes Road West will be widened - and the carriageway narrowed - to create a more appealing connection for pedestrians between the waterfront and the town centre | National World

To maximise the pedestrian link between the prom and the town centre a new zebra crossing is to be created on North Promenade, enabling people to walk from the direction of the pier and northern car parks directly onto the widened footway.

Meanwhile, the zebra on South Promenade will be moved slightly closer to the junction of St. Annes Road West, mirroring the position of the new facility on North Promenade – with both of them sitting within a new ‘raised table’.

The county council says the direction of traffic flow for the one-way system has been chosen following a study which considered existing traffic volumes and the availability of adjacent roads for vehicle movements in the direction that will no longer be permitted along St. Annes Road West.

Fylde Council adds that local businesses have long expressed concern that the town centre is not sufficiently connected to the seafront.

“Smoother links mean more footfall, more potential customers and a stronger local economy,” the authority says.

Work is expected to begin later this year and be complete by spring 2026.

Earlier this month, Fylde Council announced the completion of phase one of the St. Annes Masterplan, when a transformed St. Annes Square was unveiled.

The Pier Link forms part of phase two of that broader initiative, which also includes a forthcoming scheme centred around Garden Street. That will see further public realm improvements made, along with upgraded connections between Ashton Gardens and the Square.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Anybody wishing to take part in the public consultation into the one-way proposals for St. Annes Road West, should email [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4\894.21030\AFR by 4th September – or write to: The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston PR1 0LD by the same date.