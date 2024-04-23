A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass to close for resurfacing - 1 MONTH after opening
Motorists have voiced their exasperation after learning the new Windy Harbour bypass will close tonight for resurfacing - just a month after opening.
Closure times
Tonight (Tuesday, April 23) – Windy Harbour junction to Poulton junction closed westbound, 11pm to 5am
Tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24) – Poulton junction to Windy Harbour junction closed eastbound, 12am to 5am
A signposted, but lengthy diversion will be in operation at these times.
Why is it closing?
The £165 million bypass on the A585 from Windy Harbour to Skippool opened fully in March, months behind schedule and £12 million over budget.
The bypass is intended to reduce congestion by removing a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood and heavy traffic that plagues journeys between Windy Harbour and Skippool in peak traffic hours.
But just seven weeks after opening, the road will again close for “essential resurfacing work”, says National Highways.
A highways spokesperson said: “To safely carry out our work, we need to close the bypass overnight between Windy Harbour and Poulton junctions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’re reducing disruption by doing the work at night when traffic levels are lower. In addition, we will only close one carriageway at a time.
“Ahead of the work taking place, we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please follow the signed diversion during either closure.”
“Absolute madness...it's just opened!?”
Motorists have expressed their surprise at the need to again close the bypass just seven weeks after opening.
“This is crazy,” said one driver. “Years of disruption, only just opened and already needs repair? Plus a massive diversion that wouldn't be needed if the original road hadn't been cut off.”
“HOW can you be resurfacing a road that just opened?!,” asked Kate Crane.
“Is it April Fools Day again?,” added Gaynor Legge. “The roads only just opened!”
“Maybe the work does need doing,” said Rick Kenny. “Fine. But just shows what will happen everytime there is a problem.
“No other route, so a massive diversion. Wait till it breaks in the daytime!”
