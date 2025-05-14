Mystery surrounds secret VIP escorted around Blackpool and Fylde coast

Police are keeping tight-lipped about the identity of a mystery VIP escorted around Blackpool and the Fylde coast this week.

The police convoy was spotted Monday, Tuesday and again this morning in Fleetwood, where officers on motorcycles flanked two black SUVs along The Esplanade.

The police escort has been spotted around Blackpool, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Preston this week | Ross Cooper

The police escort has been spotted travelling between Blackpool and Fleetwood each day, with officers on motorcycles stopping traffic at roundabouts and junctions for the VIP.

The Gazette has approached Lancashire Police about the identity of the VIP, but the force has yet to respond.

Who could the VIP be?

The police escort has attracted the attention of the public, leading to speculation about who the VIP might be.

Some suggested it was Sir Keir Starmer but the PM is in London today for Prime Minister's Questions.

Others said it could be actor/comedian David Walliams on a book signing tour. The former BGT star is due to appear at Book, Bean & Ice Cream in Kirkham on Sunday, but it’s unlikely that taxpayers money would be spent on a police escort for Walliams around Lancashire.

Training exercise? Others have suggested the escort might be a practice run for Lancashire Police who would provide protection to visiting dignitaries such as royalty and high-profile politicians.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment,