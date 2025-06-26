A Blackpool man and his family are some of the thousands of Eurostar passengers are suffering severe delays and cancellations after two track fatalities and cable theft.

Nigel Hardman, 57, and his family took an Avanti West Coast train from Blackpool to London Euston at 5.30am on Wednesday, only for him and his family to find out en route that their Eurostar trip to Paris had been cancelled.

French media reported that 600 metres of copper cables were stolen overnight on Tuesday from a rail line near Lille, which meant repairs were needed before trains could run on those tracks.

Eurostar said it is advising people who planned to travel on Wednesday to postpone their journey.

Its services were already disrupted because many trains and staff members were out of position after two fatalities on rail lines in France on Tuesday.

At least five services on its London-Paris route were cancelled on Wednesday, and seven others were delayed by around an hour.

Nigel – a plumber from Blackpool – said: “There’s no availability on trains to Paris – they’re all booked up. We’re going to go to Brussels and stay there, then shoot down to Strasbourg where we were supposed to be. I only found out on an email at about 3.30am on Wednesday morning, why couldn’t they have told us Tuesday night?

“And when we got here, we were in the queue for an hour before we found out the other trains to Paris were all booked up. Everyone was useless until one really organised guy was telling it to us straight. It’s going to cost us about £700 extra which is really frustrating. And it’s just a nightmare start to our trip.

“But we’ve just got to get on with it and take it as it comes, that’s the attitude you’ve got to have. It’s just frustrating because there’s absolutely no communication from staff. Everyone’s just standing around not knowing anything, which is irritating when you’ve got a train down to London at the crack of dawn.

“It’s just delirium at the moment – and we’re going to find a pub in Brussels as soon as we get there. We’ll need a drink – if we ever arrive.”

Eurostar has confirmed that full repairs have now been completed and train traffic resumed as normal following major disruption caused by two deaths on tracks and a large-scale cable theft in northern France. | AFP via Getty Images

The operator said it handed out water to passengers onboard delayed trains, and has teams at stations to provide assistance.

Affected passengers are able to change their travel plans free of charge, or request a full refund.

Eurostar said in a statement: “We are deeply sorry to confirm that there were two separate fatalities on the LGV Nord high-speed line between Lille and Paris yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

“The line was closed for much of the afternoon and evening, resulting in significant disruption to Eurostar services, including cancellations on routes to and from Paris.

“Trains on the London–Brussels–Amsterdam route continued to run with delays.

“Yesterday morning, disruption continued due to the knock-on impact of displaced trains and crew.

“Further to this, services have been further affected by an incident of cable theft on the same line near Lille.”

Last night Eurostar train services between the UK and the EU were restored.