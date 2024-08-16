Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 148 roadworks beginning between Monday, Aug 19 and Sunday, Aug 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between Aug 19-Aug 25

Garstang Road, Little Eccleston What: Road closure Why: Implementation of road safety scheme which includes the installation of specialist road studs, refreshing of road markings and alterations to road markings where required. When: Aug 19-Aug 24

Weeton Road, Singleton What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALLING APPROX 8M OF TRACK When: Aug 19-Aug 21

Singleton Road, Singleton What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALLING APPROX 20M OF NEW TRACK & 2 NEW BOXES When: Aug 19-Aug 21

Carr End Lane, Stalmine What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Aug 19-Aug 19

Garstang Road, Great Eccleston What: Road closure Why: Implementation of road safety scheme which includes the installation of specialist road studs, refreshing of road markings and alterations to road markings where required. When: Aug 19-Aug 24