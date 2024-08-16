Multiple week long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 15:09 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple week long road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 148 roadworks beginning between Monday, Aug 19 and Sunday, Aug 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between Aug 19-Aug 25

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between Aug 19-Aug 25

What: Road closure Why: Implementation of road safety scheme which includes the installation of specialist road studs, refreshing of road markings and alterations to road markings where required. When: Aug 19-Aug 24

2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston

2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALLING APPROX 8M OF TRACK When: Aug 19-Aug 21

3. Weeton Road, Singleton

3. Weeton Road, Singleton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALLING APPROX 20M OF NEW TRACK & 2 NEW BOXES When: Aug 19-Aug 21

4. Singleton Road, Singleton

4. Singleton Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Aug 19-Aug 19

5. Carr End Lane, Stalmine

5. Carr End Lane, Stalmine

What: Road closure Why: Implementation of road safety scheme which includes the installation of specialist road studs, refreshing of road markings and alterations to road markings where required. When: Aug 19-Aug 24

6. Garstang Road, Great Eccleston

6. Garstang Road, Great Eccleston

