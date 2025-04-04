Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton, Poulton & Fleetwood

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 93 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across the Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across the Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 25

2. Station Road, Wesham

What: Multi-way signals Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 25 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What:Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 7-Apr 8

3. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

What:Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 7-Apr 8 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 50m Gas Main with 5 services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 30

4. West View, Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 50m Gas Main with 5 services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 30 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages When: Apr 7-Apr 9

5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage and pole blockage When: Apr 7-Apr 9

6. Dowbridge, Kirkham

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage and pole blockage When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LythamRoad ClosuresThorntonFleetwoodPoulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice