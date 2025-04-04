Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 93 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting across the Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Station Road, Wesham What: Multi-way signals Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 25 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes What:Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 7-Apr 8 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . West View, Wesham What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 50m Gas Main with 5 services and connections When: Apr 7-Apr 30 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps Photo Sales