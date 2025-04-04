Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 93 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting across the Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13 | Google Maps
2. Station Road, Wesham
What: Multi-way signals
Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections
When: Apr 7-Apr 25 | Google Maps
3. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
What:Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: Apr 7-Apr 8 | Google Maps
4. West View, Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 50m Gas Main with 5 services and connections
When: Apr 7-Apr 30 | Google Maps
5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages
When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps
6. Dowbridge, Kirkham
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage and pole blockage
When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps
