Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 95 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 21 and Sunday, October 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 21 and October 27

1. Fylde/Wyre roadworks

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 21 and October 27 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28

2. Station Road, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28

3. Segar Street, Medlar with Wesham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PROVIDE 1 POLE When: Oct 21-Oct 23

4. Back Lane, Greenhalgh

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PROVIDE 1 POLE When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING 2 NEW POLES & CLEARING 2 BLOCKAGES When: Oct 21-Oct 23

5. Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING 2 NEW POLES & CLEARING 2 BLOCKAGES When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Install 15m overlay When: Oct 21-Oct 23

6. Beauclerk Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Install 15m overlay When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps

