Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 95 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 21 and Sunday, October 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde/Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 21 and October 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Station Road, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Segar Street, Medlar with Wesham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Back Lane, Greenhalgh What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PROVIDE 1 POLE When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING 2 NEW POLES & CLEARING 2 BLOCKAGES When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales