Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 95 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 21 and Sunday, October 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde/Wyre roadworks
Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 21 and October 27 | Google Maps
2. Station Road, Kirkham
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct
When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps
3. Segar Street, Medlar with Wesham
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct
When: Oct 21-Oct 28 | Google Maps
4. Back Lane, Greenhalgh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] PROVIDE 1 POLE
When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps
5. Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING 2 NEW POLES & CLEARING 2 BLOCKAGES
When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps
6. Beauclerk Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Install 15m overlay
When: Oct 21-Oct 23 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.