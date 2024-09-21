Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 134 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 16 and Sunday, September 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Garstang Road, Little Eccleston What: Road closure Why: Implementation of road safety scheme which includes the installation of specialist road studs, refreshing of road markings and alterations to road markings where required. When: Sept 23-Sept 28

Ash Drive, Bryning with Warton What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Renewal of existing gas main to governor due to fire damage When: Sept 23-Oct 4

Kirkham Road, Treales with Roseacre What: Two-way signals Why: [Permanent reinstatement] Gang to rectify interim to perm in the c/way When: Sept 23-Sept 24

Skitham Lane, Pilling What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road closure is required for the safety of the engineers for pole testing When: Sept 23-Sept 23

Lambs Road, Thornton Cleveleys What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under S278 licence to form new entrance including new gullies & 3 metre cycleway to be carried out by M&J Evans Construction - footway & carriageway under two-way signals to be manually controlled 0700-0930 & 1500-1900hrs. When: Sept 23-Oct 13