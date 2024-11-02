Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton (4/11-10/11)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:07 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between November 4-November 10

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between November 4-November 10 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install Nav Branch & Bypass When: Nov 4-Nov 15

2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install Nav Branch & Bypass When: Nov 4-Nov 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 16M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 9M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FARSIDE CWAY When: Nov 4-Nov 8

3. Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 16M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 9M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FARSIDE CWAY When: Nov 4-Nov 8 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals When: Nov 4-Nov 10

4. Shard Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals When: Nov 4-Nov 10 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway When: Nov 4-Nov 6

5. Station Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway When: Nov 4-Nov 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point located on private land When: Nov 4-Nov 11

6. Staynall Lane, Stalmine with Staynall

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point located on private land When: Nov 4-Nov 11 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Road ClosuresLythamMotorists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice