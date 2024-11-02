Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between November 4-November 10

Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install Nav Branch & Bypass When: Nov 4-Nov 15

Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 16M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 9M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FARSIDE CWAY When: Nov 4-Nov 8

Shard Road, Singleton What: Two-way signals Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals When: Nov 4-Nov 10

Station Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway When: Nov 4-Nov 6