Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between November 4-November 10 | Google Maps
2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] To Install Nav Branch & Bypass
When: Nov 4-Nov 15 | Google Maps
3. Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] LAY 16M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 9M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FARSIDE CWAY
When: Nov 4-Nov 8 | Google Maps
4. Shard Road, Singleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals
When: Nov 4-Nov 10 | Google Maps
5. Station Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway
When: Nov 4-Nov 6 | Google Maps
6. Staynall Lane, Stalmine with Staynall
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point located on private land
When: Nov 4-Nov 11 | Google Maps