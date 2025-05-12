Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Wyre roadworks starting this week
Major roadworks starting in & around Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18 | Google Maps
2. Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 3m of duct in VERGE.
When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps
3. Preston Road, Crossmoor
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Preston rd under 2/3 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = excavate and repair duct Joint bay 2 = excavate joint bay and pull cable onto Lodge lane
When: May 12-May 20 | Google Maps
4. Arthurs Lane, Hambleton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate in carriageway to clear blockage for customer connection
When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps
5. Sunderland Avenue, Hambleton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate in carriageway to clear blockage for customer connection
When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps
6. North Promenade, Thornton-Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Removal of pedestrian island and installation of new crossing
When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps