Multi-vehicle crash on M61 causes 70 minute delays as lanes shut
Motorists are being asked to avoid the M61 as a multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill.
Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident as the M61 Southbound between Junction 4 and Junction 2 remains closed after the crash earlier this morning.
There are delays of at least 70 minutes approaching the closure at J4.
National Highways North West said: Traffic is currently stopped on the M61 southbound between J4 and J3 A666 near Bolton due to a multi-vehicle collision.
