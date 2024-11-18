Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being asked to avoid the M61 as a multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill.

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident as the M61 Southbound between Junction 4 and Junction 2 remains closed after the crash earlier this morning.

There are delays of at least 70 minutes approaching the closure at J4.

National Highways North West said: Traffic is currently stopped on the M61 southbound between J4 and J3 A666 near Bolton due to a multi-vehicle collision.