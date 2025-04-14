Breaking
Motorists warned to expect delays as huge lorry fire closes part of the M6
A section of the M6 has been closed following a lorry fire.
National Highways said the northbound carriageway was shut between junction 22 for the Winwick Interchange in Cheshire and junction 23 for Haydock Island after the 02:30 BST fire.
While diversions have been put in place, National Highways warned motorists to expect delays during the morning rush hour.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and police are at the scene.
