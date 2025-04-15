Motorists warned of long traffic delays at A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic is heavily congested this morning on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool.

It's heavily congested between Windy Harbour and Skippool and drivers are currently suffering from significant delay.

Motorists are warned of long delays on the A585 which directly links onto the M55 at Junction 3.

Where possible, should seek an alternative route.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolTrafficTravelM55

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice