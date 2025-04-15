Motorists warned of long traffic delays at A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic is heavily congested this morning on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool.
It's heavily congested between Windy Harbour and Skippool and drivers are currently suffering from significant delay.
Motorists are warned of long delays on the A585 which directly links onto the M55 at Junction 3.
Where possible, should seek an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.