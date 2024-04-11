Motorcyclist 'falls off bike' opposite Blackpool's Boulevard Hotel on Promenade

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:42 BST
Emergency services were called after a motorcyclist ‘fell off their bike’ near Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The incident occurred opposite the Boulevard Hotel on the Promenade at around 3pm.

Pictures from the scene show police assisting ambulance crews as they worked at the scene.

Emergency services were called to an incident opposite the Boulevard Hotel in South Shore

“Looks like a motorcyclist has come off their bike but no mention of any other vehicles,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are not yet known.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

