Motorcyclist 'falls off bike' opposite Blackpool's Boulevard Hotel on Promenade
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.
Emergency services were called after a motorcyclist ‘fell off their bike’ near Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
The incident occurred opposite the Boulevard Hotel on the Promenade at around 3pm.
Pictures from the scene show police assisting ambulance crews as they worked at the scene.
“Looks like a motorcyclist has come off their bike but no mention of any other vehicles,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are not yet known.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
