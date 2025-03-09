Motorbike crash on M56 shuts two lanes and causes 45 minute traffic delays

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST

An air ambulance and police are currently dealing with a motorbike crash on the M56.

Two lanes of three are closed on the M56 eastbound between J14 Elton and J12 Runcorn following a collision involving a motorbike.

There are delays of 45 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach. | National Highways

North West Motorway Police, North West Ambulance and National Highways traffic officers are dealing with the scene.

There are delays of 45 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach.

