Lancashire Road Police seize mobility scooter after it was spotted driving in middle lane of M6
Police received multiple reports of the scooter driving on the motorway
Police in Lancashire pulled over a mobility scooter driver after they were spotted driving along the M6 in the middle lane on Sunday (November 12).
The low-powered vehicle was seen by ‘multiple’ stunned motorists travelling at 30mph on the M6 and the M61, near Chorley, Lancs., yesterday morning (Sun).
Road police officers from Lancashire Constabulary finally stopped the vehicle, bearing a red ‘Learner’ badge on the back, on Lyons Lane South, on the outskirts of the town.
They then reported the driver and seized the scooter, which also came equipped with a windscreen and storage box.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Multiple calls of a vehicle in lane 2 of the M6, onto the M61 this morning travelling at 30mph.
“Vehicle located, driver reported and vehicle seized.”
One social media user joked: “Typical lane hogger. Should have been in lane one!”
A second said: “The L plate is for lunatic! So lucky to be still with us.”