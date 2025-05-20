The honeycomb light feature in Terminal 2 has turned red, with more than 30 charter lights set to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, transporting fans to Bilbao ahead of the final – where Manchester United is set to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The airport is encouraging fans to ensure they are well prepared ahead of their journey to Spain. Making sure that you leave enough time to travel to the airport, that you have packed lightly and you have your return booked.

T2 lights - red - May 2025 | Manchester Airport

Jennifer Byrne-Smith, Customer Operations Director at Manchester Airport, said: “We’re proud to connect Manchester to the world and look forward to welcoming thousands of Manchester United to our airport this week. It’s wonderful to see them competing in a major European final once again. We’re working closely with partners including the football club, airlines and Greater Manchester Police to ensure fans get their trip off to the best possible start, and hopefully the team can bring the trophy home with them.”

Adding: “Please allow plenty of time for your journey to the airport, keep an eye on service updates if you are travelling here via public transport, check which terminal you’re travelling from and arrive here at the earliest time your airline recommends. We’re aware that many fans will only be staying one or two days, so will, in many cases, only take hand luggage. It’s important you make sure that your hand luggage complies with the 100ml rule on liquids, gels and pastes, to avoid any issues at security.”

She said: “Many of the return charter flights from Bilbao will arrive back in the small hours of Thursday – if this includes your flight, please ensure you’ve made plans for how you’ll get home. If you’re being dropped off at the airport, you can use our new barrierless drop off areas – these make the experience faster and more seamless – just remember to pay for using the area online or over the phone by midnight the following day. Free drop-off is also available at JetParks1, with a short bus shuttle to all three terminals.”