Snowfall over the weekend had a knock on effect with operations at Manchester Airport

The airport issued statements this morning (January 6) updating passengers on the impact of the weather. At 6.30am they announced that the runways were closed as snow was cleared from them.

45 minutes later at 7.15am the airport announced that the runways had reopened and flights could begin again. However, this has come with some significant delays.

Several flights have been delayed by an hour or more as the airport looks to catch up with the delayed start to the day. A full list of the flights delayed at Manchester airport can be found below. At present there are no cancelled flights departing from Manchester Airport, but check with FlightRadar for any changes on this.

Flights delayed at Manchester Airport January 6 2025

10.35am- Madrid- Ryanair- 12.55pm

10.35am- Amsterdam- easyJet- 11.52am

10.45am- Grenoble- Malta Air- 1.35pm

10.55am- Geneva- easyJet- 12.59pm

11.05am- Madrid- Iberia Express- 12.20pm

11.05am- Munich- Lufthansa- 12.20pm

11.10am- Brussels- Brussels Airlines- 12.20pm

11.20am- Paris- easyJet- 1.29pm

11.25am- Lisbon- Air Portugal- 1.15pm

11.30am- Oslo- Norwegian- 12.40pm

11.40am- Verona- Ryanair- 5.10pm

11.45am- Lanzarote- Ryanair- 12.50pm

11.50am- Berlin- Ryanair- 12.45pm

11.55am- Reykjavik- Iceland Air- 1.15pm

12pm- Krakow- Ryanair- 4.15pm

12.30pm- Barcelona- Vueling- 1.45pm

1.10pm- Hurghada- easyJet- 2.32pm

1.15pm- Malta- easyJet- 3.21pm

1.15pm- Pafos- easyJet- 3.14pm

1.20pm- London Gatwick- Norse- 2.45pm

1.50pm- Djerba- easyJet- 2.37pm

2.15pm- Istanbul- Turkish Airlines- 3.35pm

2.45pm- Barcelona- Ryanair- 3.50pm

4.10pm- Reykjavik- easyJet- 5.28pm