Manchester Airport: cancellations and delays as snow forces closure of runways- latest information

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:48 GMT
Snowfall over the weekend had a knock on effect with operations at Manchester Airport

The airport issued statements this morning (January 6) updating passengers on the impact of the weather. At 6.30am they announced that the runways were closed as snow was cleared from them.

45 minutes later at 7.15am the airport announced that the runways had reopened and flights could begin again. However, this has come with some significant delays.

Several flights have been delayed by an hour or more as the airport looks to catch up with the delayed start to the day. A full list of the flights delayed at Manchester airport can be found below. At present there are no cancelled flights departing from Manchester Airport, but check with FlightRadar for any changes on this.

Manchester Airport Terminal 3Manchester Airport Terminal 3
Flights delayed at Manchester Airport January 6 2025

  • 10.35am- Madrid- Ryanair- 12.55pm
  • 10.35am- Amsterdam- easyJet- 11.52am
  • 10.45am- Grenoble- Malta Air- 1.35pm
  • 10.55am- Geneva- easyJet- 12.59pm
  • 11.05am- Madrid- Iberia Express- 12.20pm
  • 11.05am- Munich- Lufthansa- 12.20pm
  • 11.10am- Brussels- Brussels Airlines- 12.20pm
  • 11.20am- Paris- easyJet- 1.29pm
  • 11.25am- Lisbon- Air Portugal- 1.15pm
  • 11.30am- Oslo- Norwegian- 12.40pm
  • 11.40am- Verona- Ryanair- 5.10pm
  • 11.45am- Lanzarote- Ryanair- 12.50pm
  • 11.50am- Berlin- Ryanair- 12.45pm
  • 11.55am- Reykjavik- Iceland Air- 1.15pm
  • 12pm- Krakow- Ryanair- 4.15pm
  • 12.30pm- Barcelona- Vueling- 1.45pm
  • 1.10pm- Hurghada- easyJet- 2.32pm
  • 1.15pm- Malta- easyJet- 3.21pm
  • 1.15pm- Pafos- easyJet- 3.14pm
  • 1.20pm- London Gatwick- Norse- 2.45pm
  • 1.50pm- Djerba- easyJet- 2.37pm
  • 2.15pm- Istanbul- Turkish Airlines- 3.35pm
  • 2.45pm- Barcelona- Ryanair- 3.50pm
  • 4.10pm- Reykjavik- easyJet- 5.28pm
