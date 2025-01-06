Manchester Airport reopens after snow forced runway closure- but passengers warned of continued delays

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:17 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT
Manchester Airport has been impacted by overnight snowfall today

The airport has announced that its runways have reopened after teams cleared them of snow. An earlier statement confirmed that at 6.30am the runways remained shut and the airport was closed.

Snowfall has hit large parts of the UK this morning after snowfall was seen over the weekend. Greater Manchester has a snow and ice Met Office warning in place until noon today (January 6).

At 6.30am today the airport posted on social media to say that the runways were closed. They called on passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information.

The statement said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible. The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today. We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you."

However, an updated statement at 7.15am confirmed that the runway had reopened after being cleared of snow, but that delays were still expected.

This read: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our customers remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

For the latest information keep an eye on the Manchester Airport social media pages.

