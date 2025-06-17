Blackpool scooter rider rushed to hospital after clipping kerb near Mecca Bingo in Talbot Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
A man was taken to hospital after a scooter crash in Blackpool last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the man clipped a kerb and hit the ground near Mecca Bingo around 8.30pm.

Police closed the road while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said no other vehicles were involved and no arrests were made in connection with the crash.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Emergency services at the scene in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday evening (Monday, June 16)placeholder image
Emergency services at the scene in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday evening (Monday, June 16) | Victoria Banks

A police spokesperson said: “Call was 8.31pm. It was a mechanically propelled scooter in collision with the kerb, no other vehicles involved.

“Rider was taken to hospital for treatment.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the man’s injuries.

Blackpool Transport diverted services using Talbot Road via Church Street and Devonshire Road until the road reopened later in the evening.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice