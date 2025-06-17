Blackpool scooter rider rushed to hospital after clipping kerb near Mecca Bingo in Talbot Road
Emergency services were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the man clipped a kerb and hit the ground near Mecca Bingo around 8.30pm.
Police closed the road while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.
Lancashire Police said no other vehicles were involved and no arrests were made in connection with the crash.
A police spokesperson said: “Call was 8.31pm. It was a mechanically propelled scooter in collision with the kerb, no other vehicles involved.
“Rider was taken to hospital for treatment.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the man’s injuries.
Blackpool Transport diverted services using Talbot Road via Church Street and Devonshire Road until the road reopened later in the evening.