A man was taken to hospital after a scooter crash in Blackpool last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the man clipped a kerb and hit the ground near Mecca Bingo around 8.30pm.

Police closed the road while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said no other vehicles were involved and no arrests were made in connection with the crash.

Emergency services at the scene in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday evening (Monday, June 16) | Victoria Banks

A police spokesperson said: “Call was 8.31pm. It was a mechanically propelled scooter in collision with the kerb, no other vehicles involved.

“Rider was taken to hospital for treatment.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the man’s injuries.

Blackpool Transport diverted services using Talbot Road via Church Street and Devonshire Road until the road reopened later in the evening.