A man was knocked down near West View roundabout in Fleetwood this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Grange Road shortly before 10am. Police described the collision as 'serious' and partially closed the road while ambulance crews treated the injured pedestrian.

It's not clear how serious his injuries are at this stage but North West Ambulance Serviced confirmed the man has been taken to hospital.

Lancashire Police are continuing to ask motorists to avoid the roundabout until further notice.

A police spokesperson said: "Our officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Grange Road, at the Broadway Roundabout in Fleetwood.

"We would ask that you avoid the area, and we will bring you an update when we can."