A man has sadly died after he was struck by a motorbike on a zebra crossing outside Wetherspoons in Cleveleys.

Lee Towers, 82, was fatally injured in the collision outside the Jolly Tars pub in Victoria Road West on Monday, October 28.

The pensioner was crossing the road when he was hit by a biker in his 20s at around 7.30pm. Both men were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Sadly, Mr Towers, from Leeds, has since died from his injuries, say Lancashire Police.

The biker remains in hospital and will be “spoken to” at a later date, added the force.

Family pay tribute to “Doc” Towers

His heartbroken family said: “Dr Lee Towers, beloved great grandfather, will be sorely missed by his family, friends and cats!

“As a skilled modeller, his train layouts filled the house. "Doc" Towers inspired generations of footballers, coaching junior Leeds City sides for over half a century.”

Witness appeal

Lancashire Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision to get in touch.

Sgt Tony Beckett, of the Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in one man losing his life and another being seriously injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1266 of October 28. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]