A man has been arrested after five people were seriously injured in a crash in Blackpool on Christmas Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mercedes CLA 220 left the carriageway before colliding with a wall on Common Edge Road at around 10.30pm on Monday (December 25).

The Mercedes had been travelling from St Annes.

Three boys - aged 13, 15 and 17 - a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s suffered "multiple serious injuries," police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at his time.

Five people were seriously injured in a crash in Blackpool on Christmas Day

A 42-year-old man from St Annes was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (December 26). Sgt Paul McCurrie, from Lancashire Police's Road Policing Unit, said: "This collision has left a number of people with some very serious injuries.

"Thankfully, those injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would ask any witnesses or anybody with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which would help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."