Major disruption to Preston rail services bound for Manchester, Blackpool, Bolton, Wigan and Lancaster

Have your say

Dozens of rail services have been suspended at Preston after a power surge damaged overhead electric wires.



It is feared that the power failure will affect rush hour rail journeys out of Preston, with Northern warning that services are unlikely to resume before 5.30pm

The disruption has been caused by damage to the overhead electric wires on a stretch of track between Preston and Euxton Balshaw Lane stations.

Northern initially expected services to resume around 3.30pm. But the rail operator is now warning that regular services might only be restored after the evening rush hour.

Services are not calling at Preston, Leyland, Buckshaw Parkway, Chorley, Adlington, Blackrod, Horwich Parkway and Lostock.

The line became blocked after a number of trains lost power at around 12.15pm (May 24).

The power failure has left passengers stranded between stations, with bus replacement services picking up stranded passengers.

The problem is affecting all services out of Preston, including Virgin's West Coast Mainline.

Routes currently affected

Routes currently affected in both directions include:

Preston to Lancaster

Preston to Blackpool North/South

Preston to Bolton

Preston to Wigan North West

Manchester Piccadilly to Preston

How will it affect your journey?

According to Northern Rail, train services running through Preston have been cancelled, with power not expected to be restored until 3.30pm.

Bus replacement services have been confirmed, with the following arrangements in place:

3 x Full size coaches at Preston - ETA 1.30pm - routes to be confirmed when coaches arrive.

1 x Double decker at Wigan North Western - ETA 1.20pm - to run to Preston via Leyland and Euxton Balshaw Lane.

1 x Double Decker at Bolton - ETA 1.10pm - to run all stations to Preston via Chorley.

1 x Full size Tyrers at Blackpool North - ETA 2pm - to run stations to Preston.

1 x Full size Blackpool Transport at Blackpool North - ETA 1.45pm - to run stations to Preston.

1 x Full size Blackpool Transport at Blackpool South - ETA 1.45pm - to run stations to Preston.

1 x Tyrers Travel at Preston - ETA 2pm

1 x B&N Travel eta Wigan NW - ETA 2.45pm - to run stations to Preston.

1 x Matadars at Bolton - ETA 1.45pm - to run stations to Preston.

Further road replacement vehicles are currently being sourced and further details on these will follow.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: "Passengers can expect delays of up to 60 minutes this afternoon on services between Preston and Bolton, Manchester, Blackpool and Wigan due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

"Staff are on site and some lines have reopened for trains to run at a reduced speed. Major disruption will still occur due to the amount of trains in and out of Preston."

How to claim compensation

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

More to follow...